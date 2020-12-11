'Counting On': Justin Duggar's Fiancee Claire Defends Him Over Engagement Ring Purchase

✖

Claire Spivey is standing up for her fiancé, Justin Duggar, defending his work ethic when asked if he was the one who shelled out for her engagement ring before popping the question last month. Spivey, 19, revealed that the Counting On star, 18, paid for the entire cost of the ring in response to a questioning Instagram comment, as reported by InTouch Weekly.

"Justin paid for the ring! Not a dime of it was someone else’s money," she replied. "He is super motivated and does well at his job." Spivey continued that Duggar had "graduated" from his home studies a while back and has a full-time job. When he was in school, Spivey noted that Duggar also worked part-time "so he’d be prepared to be on his own."

Last month, Duggar proved he was ready to take the next step in life, proposing to Spivey two months after they announced their courtship. "There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the happy couple said in a joint statement to TLC at the time. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

The Duggars and Spiveys have been family friends for more than 20 years, but the two lovebirds first met in 2019 while going out with friends to get fast food. They bonded over their love of reading the Bible and snowboarding, and Spivey is no stranger to being part of a big family, as she is the oldest of six kids, while Duggar is the 14th of 19.

When the two announced their courtship in September, Duggar said he knew within the first week of meeting Spivey that he would marry her, especially after the two families spent a weekend together. "God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I knew she was the one. ...I’m so blessed to have her in my life," Duggar told TLC at the time of their courtship. Spivey added that Justin is "able to see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day."