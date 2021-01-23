'Counting On': Justin Duggar Gets Recovery Help From Fiancee Claire Spivey After Wisdom Teeth Surgery

✖

Justin Duggar's fiancée Claire Spivey stayed by his side after he had wisdom tooth surgery on Thursday. The young soon-to-be bride, 19, posted a heartfelt message to Duggar calling him a "trooper" and expressing how much she loved spending every day by his side.

"How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy,” Spivey shared on Instagram Jan. 21, along with a photo of a banner draped over the stairs which read, “Praying for our Justin! We love you!” "He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery! Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs, and giving meds," she continued.

Justin's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also posed for a photo with the young couple before the procedure. "It was a big week for Justin as he faced the inevitable—getting his wisdom teeth removed!" they captioned the photo. "His fiancée Claire came up to visit for the occasion, and she was a wonderful nurse while he recovered. When you love someone you definitely feel their pain, and it was sweet to see them get through this experience together!"

The couple became engaged in November after dating for 14 months. "I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar," Spivey said in their announcement. The Spivey Construction secretary posed for a photo with Duggar, holding hands and showing off her new ring. "So looking forward to see what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!" Her 18-year-old fiance joined her in the excitement. "I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together," he said on Instagram.

InTouch Weekly reports the two aren't waiting very long before they say "I do." Spivey's mother told one of the fans in her comments the couple plans to tie the knot sometime in 2021 but remains tight-lipped about the specific date. Though she says the couple has picked the date.