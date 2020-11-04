✖

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is poking fun at his past in a little Halloween fun. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star recreated the iconic moment from the MTV show's original run in which he cried while sitting on the couch wearing a neck brace and sunglasses following a physical fight with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, rocking the same attire in a photo he shared to Instagram on Halloween.

"Happy Halloween we got a Situation," he captioned the post simply. The costume had people declaring Sitch a "legend" and others awarding him the "best costume ever" honor. Another took the opportunity to call out how much Sorrentino has changed since getting sober following the original show's run. "[Laughing out loud] been rewatching old episodes and just watched this one yesterday," they wrote. "It is crazy amazing how far you have come in your recovery. True inspiration."

During the 2011 episode in which Sorrentino and Ortiz-Magro got physical, it was Sorrentino himself who caused his trip to the hospital, ramming his head into a concrete wall. The injury resulted in a mild concussion, but the Jersey Shore cast was less than sympathetic at the time, causing Sorrentino to lament being on the outside of the house.

Sorrentino isn't the only Jersey Shore cast member to have a big moment this Halloween. Co-star Deena Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner announced on the holiday that their second child will be a little boy, enlisting the help of 21-month-old son CJ to break the news with a blue cake reading "Boo-y or Ghoul."

"Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!! #boymom," Cortese shared on Instagram with a photo of the sweet family dressed up in their Coco-themed costumes. Cortese and Buckner shared their big baby news just the weekend before with a Halloween-themed announcement, sharing a photo in which she wore a Hocus Pocus T-shirt reading, "I smell a child." Buckner's shirt, meanwhile, read, "Can't scare me, my wife is pregnant."

"We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021! Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant," Cortese captioned her post. "Anotha 1! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!" Buckner commented.