'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Reveals Sex of Second Child

Just a few days after announced she is expecting again, Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese revealed the gender of her new baby. Cortese and husband Chris Buckner are expecting their second son. The couple, who married in October 2017, are also parents to Christopher John "CJ" Buckner, who was born in January 2019.

Cortese, 33, shared the news in a unique way, as their small Halloween party doubled as a gender-reveal party. The couple showed off a cake with "Boo-y or Ghoul" written on it. Once they cut it open, they saw a blue-colored cake. Cortese, Buckner, and CJ were all dressed as characters from Pixar's Coco. "Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother," Cortese wrote in the caption, adding three blue emojis and the hashtag "boy mom."

Buckner added a joke in the comments, writing, "Good luck [Deena]! 3 boys is gna be a lot to take of!!" Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Cortese's Jersey Shore co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, simply added, "Congrats!!!" The Situation himself wrote, "Congratulations."

Hundreds of fans congratulated Cortese as well. "I guessed it, I have two sons two years apart and it's the best thing ever," one fan wrote. "Having two boys is one crazy ride! But a ride that is so much fun and wouldn’t trade for the world! Best of luck," another wrote. "That's is such a cute wy to do gender reveal, you all look great," one more fan chimed in.

Cortese's pregnancy announcement was also Halloween themed. On Oct. 25, she shared a collection of photos taken outside their home, with CJ wearing adorable orange pants with ghosts and bats, with pumpkins and flowers adorning the doorstep. One pumpkin had an ultrasound photo taped to it. "We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," Cortese wrote in the caption. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!" She included a trio of funny hashtags - "Can't scare me my wife is pregnant," "I smell a child" and "It's not [a] trick, I'm gonna be a big brother."

Cortese joined Jersey Shore in Season 3, appearing on the show until it ended in 2012. When MTV revived the series as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Cortese signed on, alongside The Situation, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick. In June, Family Vacation was renewed for a fourth season, even though Polizzi will not be appearing regularly. The show remains one of MTV's most popular, with Season 3 finishing as the second highest-rated MTV series in the 18-34 age group, only behind The Challenge: Total Madness.