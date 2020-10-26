✖

Deena Cortese is expecting her second baby after revealing that she is pregnant on Sunday. The Jersey Shore star shared the exciting news on Instagram, telling her fans that she will be welcoming a new child on May 1, 2021.

"We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Bucker," Cortese began her post. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!" Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, had their first child, Christopher John (C.J), together in January 2019. She continued in her caption that she expects C.J. to be the "best big brother ever" when his sibling comes into the world. Her announcement included a slideshow of photos that were very fitting for the season with lots of pumpkins and fall flare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena (@deenanicole) on Oct 25, 2020 at 1:38pm PDT

The family was decked out in Halloween shirts for the occasion, with Cortese wearing a shirt featuring the headshots of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus with the tagline, "I smell a child," over top baby footprints. Buckner's shirt read "Can't scare me my wife is pregnant" with a Jack-O-Lantern on it. C.J. wasn't left out either donning an "It's no trick I'm gonna be a big brother" shirt.

The post quickly saw comments pouring in, one of which came from Buckner himself. "Anota 1! I love you so much babe," Bucker wrote in the comments section. "To the best mama bear ever!" Lauren Sorrentino, who is married to fellow Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, is happy to have another little one in their extended family, "Yay!! We're so excited for you guys, another little meatball. Love you."

When C.J. was born, he weighed in at 20.5 inches and a little more than six pounds. In her announcement post, Cortese gushed about her little boy, "you're our everything I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold C.J."

Cortese first debuted on Jersey Shore in 2010 and stayed on until 2012. She eventually returned with the gang on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The new season announced its Season 4 premiere date will be Nov. 19 on MTV. This will be the first season to not feature Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who announced that she will no longer be filming for the series and instead wants to focus on being a mother and wife.