‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Has Strong Response to Angelina Pivarnick Dating Rumors

Vinny Guadagnino is keeping his relationship with Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick completely platonic. Despite Pivarnick’s recent split from husband Chris Larangeira, Guadagnino told Us Weekly that he would never even consider dating his co-star, and he didn’t stray away from the dramatics.

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,” Guadagnino joked of fans’ continued speculation that the two have romantic tension brewing. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira tied the knot in November 2019, and in January 2021, the reality TV personality filed for divorce. The case was eventually dismissed as the couple reconciled, but in January 2022, Larangeira filed for divorce once again, citing “irreconcilable differences” with “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

The Double Shot at Love star said he doesn’t “really know what’s going on” with those two, but has read some “messy” details about their breakup online, including infidelity rumors. And while Guadagnino isn’t interested in Pivarnick at all, he teased she probably doesn’t feel the same. “She’d probably smash,” he joked. “You know, I’m a pretty good catch. So if I, like, wanted to, and I was like, ‘Yo Angelina, like, I really liked you.’ I mean … she wouldn’t say no, you know, but I don’t think she’s actively trying to get with me either.”

Pivarnick previously teased marriage issues to costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese during last year’s Family Vacation episodes. “It’s like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she explained. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.” She also revealed she wasn’t “the most perfect wife ever,” admitting, “I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong. Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that’s not a good thing.”