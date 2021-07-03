'Jersey Shore' Star Secretly Files for Divorce, Kept it Quiet For Months

✖

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Larangeira, and managed to keep it quiet for months. The status of their relationship now is unknown, as the two attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards together in May, and Pivarnick, 35, marked Larangeira's 42nd birthday by sharing a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story. Pivarnick and Larangeira's relationship struggles have been at the center of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4.

Pivarnick filed for divorce in January, a representative for the Middlesex County, New Jersey family court told InTouch Weekly on Friday. It is not clear if Pivarnick served Larangeira with the papers yet. It appears they may have already reconciled after they walked the red carpet at MTV's awards show on May 16. The two married in November 2019, with the second half of Family Vacation Season 3 showing the events leading up to the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Larangeira (@chris_e_piss_e)

The relationship struggles that may have led to Pivarnick filing for divorce are at the center of Family Vacation's latest episodes. In the June 10 episode, Pivarnick told Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino that moved out of their home during the holiday season. in a confessional, she told the cameras there was a fight and Larangeira moved into his mother's house. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife' card. He wanted to see that card ripped up," Pivarnick said, reports E! News. "He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair." She asked Larangeira to go to couple's therapy, but he refused to do so.

In another episode, Pivarnick said their sex life was "nonexistent." The two get into a fight, and they do not want to have sex afterward, she said. "I'm not the most perfect wife ever," she said in the June 2 episode. "I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

Things appeared to be getting better for the couple though. In the July 1 episode, Pivarnick told her co-stars she and Larangeira were not in an "amazing" place, but they were "working on things," reports Us Weekly. Their appearance at the MTV awards seemed to confirm things were better. Larangeira also congratulated Pivarnick on Instagram when he posted photos from the red carpet. "Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all," Larangeira wrote on May 18.

There were rumors that the two broke up last fall. In November 2020, a source told Us Weekly they have "always had a contentious relationship" and they "butt heads very often." The source added that you "never know if they’re going to be in a good place or upset with each other." Fans will just have to tune into new Family Vacation episodes on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET to see how their relationship turns out.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.