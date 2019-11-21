‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Sound off on Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding to Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore fans are obsessing over Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeira on Wednesday in New Jersey. After the show’s official Instagram shared a stunning photo of the bride and groom, fans took to the comments section to react to the nuptials. “TO ANGELINER AND CHRIS! Congratulations [Angelina Pivarnick]!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) on Nov 20, 2019 at 4:45pm PST

“Yay!!!!! Congrats,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Finally!!!!” someone else said.

“Aw she looks beautiful. They look great!” another said.

“She really loves him that is a beautiful picture,” one person wrote.

Others responded to the show’s post on Twitter.

Congratulations to the happy couple. — Jay R thomas (@jaybird9009) November 21, 2019

Pure love shines between you 2. Congratulations!! — Amanda DelVecchio (@ADelVecchio1) November 21, 2019

Omg she’s beautiful — shalynn chavez (@shalynnchavez) November 21, 2019

The two tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to Entertainment Tonight, with Pivarnick wearing a strapless Castle Couture dress with white lace, which she paired with a matching veil, silver tiara and earrings. As for the groom, Larangeira wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Many of Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars were in attendance. Among her bridesmaids were Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also attended and posed for some group photos with the bride and groom.

It’s unclear if Ortiz-Magro’s on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, attended the nuptials, although she did take to Instagram to congratulate Pivarnick.

“Happy wedding day [Angelina Pivarnick] and [Chris Larangeira] love u guys!” Harley captioned what appears to be a throwback video of her goofing around with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star. Harley almost certainly did not attend the wedding, as Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from her and their 1-year-old daughter Ariana amid their latest legal drama.

Pivarnick made the wedding news official on Instagram by sharing a screen cap of ET’s story, writing, “Angeliner & Chris have FINALLY tied the knot!”

The couple got engaged in January 2018, with Pivarnick taking to Instagram at the time to share a collage of photos of the two. “Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy. The way he proposed was too intimate and beautiful,” she wrote. “I am excited for this year even more now!! Let the wedding planning begin.”

