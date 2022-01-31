Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Bad News About ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star’s Relationship

The Jersey Shore crew remains as tight as ever, and in a recent interview with InTouch, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi updated readers about her fellow alum Vinny Guadagnino‘s relationship with Akielia Rucker. Guadagnino and Rucker got together during the third season of Double Shot at Love, but things might not be so rosy for the couple.

“I’m pretty sure there’s gonna be another Double Shot, let’s just say that,” Polizzi quipped. “That sucked,” Guadagnino tweeted during the finale where he chose Rucker. He also hasn’t posted any photos of her on social media, nor does he follow her back. For her part, Rucker still follows Guadagnino on Instagram, but she has been posting passive-aggressive quotes to her Story. “Having a romantic man is really top tier. That nonchalant no effort s—t is not it,” she posted today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although things seem to have been unsuccessful for Guadagnino, his costar Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio had better luck. The Jersey Shore star met now-girlfriend Nikki Hall while filming the first season of the MTV dating show in 2019, and while they didn’t hook up until Season 2, they are still going strong. DelVecchio explained to PEOPLE that the couple is “living proof” that people can actually find love on dating shows.

“Nikki and I, we’ve actually been through this process,” DelVecchio said. “So you get to see us actually take this kid’s hand and walk him through the dating process, and what that’s actually like. And it gets crazy. Really crazy!” That craziness includes quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic and joining the latest season of the Jersey Shore spinoff Family Vacation.

“The pandemic gave us a chance to focus on our relationship,” DelVecchio explained. “And we were able to actually film, too. It’s cool to bring her along because she’s friends with my Jersey Shore family as well now, and their family. So it’s been great. It’s been a good time, and we’re just taking it day by day. We’re happy.”