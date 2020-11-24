'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting First Child Together

✖

Jersey Shore star Mike The Situation Sorrentino is used to dealing with gym, tan, and laundry, but he's about to take on a whole new challenge, one that's more aligned with bottles, bibs, and diapers. On Tuesday, Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, announced that they are expecting their first child together. To announce the exciting news, the couple took to Instagram to tell their fans that baby Sorrentino will arrive in May 2021.

Sorrentino and his wife went a festive route for their announcement. The couple appeared to be in the midst of making Christmas cookies when they decided to utilize their dough for a different purpose. The pair wrote in their cookie dough, "Baby Sorrentino May 2021." They also included a peek at their sonogram photos, which they placed on top of their cookie dough display. Lauren captioned the snaps, which featured the couple posing together along with their dog, Moses, "Our biggest blessing is on it's way." The MTV personality posted the same series of photos on his own Instagram with a little Jersey Shore touch, as he wrote, "We have a Baby Situation."

Sorrentino and Lauren wed in November 2018, shortly before the Jersey Shore star spent eight months in prison for tax evasion. He was later released from prison in September 2019. About two months after his release, Lauren shared that she suffered a miscarriage. During an appearance on Strahan, Sara, and Keke in November 2019, she opened up about the couple's heart-wrenching loss.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren said, per Us Weekly. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.” Lauren explained that she didn't want to hold in her pain after her pregnancy loss. She added, “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process." The couple later told Us Weekly about a month after that revelation that they were "definitely trying" to conceive another child. Of course, as fans now know, a baby is indeed on the way for Sorrentino and Lauren, who will be able to tackle this new baby "situation" as a family.