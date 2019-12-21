‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren ‘Definitely Trying’ to Get Pregnant After Devastating Miscarriage

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren are still looking to add a little one to their family, with the Jersey Shore star telling Us Weekly Thursday that the two were “definitely trying” to get pregnant after experiencing a devastating miscarriage last month.

“Me and my wife are definitely trying to expand our family,” he told the outlet of their plans to add another member to the Sorrentino household.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who married in November 2018, have already gone through tough times when Mike served 8 months prison on tax evasion charges just two months after they wed. Last month, Lauren revealed during a Strahan, Sara & Keke appearance that the two were on the track to start a family almost as soon as he was released from prison, but that she had experienced a miscarriage at about seven weeks along.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” she explained of their pregnancy experience. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried.”

“It was heart-wrenching,” she continued. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Lauren added that she wanted to be open about her miscarriage for the benefit of other people experiencing the loss of a pregnancy.

“I didn’t want to hold this in,” she said about her decision to go public. “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

The couple has a lot to be grateful for, despite the loss, as Mike celebrated four years of sobriety earlier this month.

To Us Weekly, the MTV star said of his milestone, “I am grateful to be four years clean and sober, being my best self and living my best life.”

“The comeback is truly greater than the setback,” he continued. “I am showing my friends, family and fans by example that your current Situation is not your final destination and to never give up on yourself.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images