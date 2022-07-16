'Jersey Shore 2.0': Details Surface on Show's Sudden Pause

A new cast of guidos is set to appear on Jersey Shore 2.0. But, it might be some time that you see that new cast considering that the show just went on a sudden production pause. TMZ recently shed some more insight on why the show was paused and, apparently, the series was facing more than its fair share of production hurdles.

Much of the issues tied to Jersey Shore 2.0's pause concerned the cast. TMZ reported that producers faced some challenges in finding the right group of people. One of the individuals who was almost on the cast was eventually let go by producers after they were alerted to their homophobic and racist social media posts. In addition to casting issues, there was some trouble concerning where the show was to be filmed.

Producers were hoping to put the cast in the same house that the original Jersey Shore stars appeared in. But, Seaside Heights, the area in which the house resides, nixed the idea citing the alleged poor reputation that the show gave the area in the first place. Even though production has hit pause on Jersey Shore 2.0, the show has not been canceled. As of right now, the higher-ups are looking to use the next few weeks to re-work the show in the hopes that it can resume production, per TMZ. It was previously reported that all filming equipment was removed from the Atlantic City home in which the show was going to be filmed and that Jersey Shore 2.0 was "paused." MTV has not shared an exact reason behind the production pause.

The show's pause may have been welcome news to the original Jersey Shore cast, who voiced their disapproval over this spinoff. Shortly after the project was announced in May, the cast shared a joint statement in which they expressed that they would not support the new series. "As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement from Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Deena Nicole Cortese read. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."