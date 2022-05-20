'Jersey Shore' Original Cast Upset Over MTV Plan for Sequel Spinoff

✖

It seems like the original Jersey Shore cast isn't exactly thrilled with MTV's plans to reboot the series with Jersey Shore 2.0. Wednesday, the network announced the working title of the upcoming spinoff more than a decade after Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick first started GTL-ing shoreside.

"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," read the show's synopsis. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

Thursday, all the members of the original cast – minus Giancola – issued a group statement that appears to criticize the spinoff, although it did not mention the show by name. "As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," read the statement posted to the cast members' social media. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world."

"So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers," it concluded, reminding fans to tune into a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and adding the hashtag "#WeAreJerseyShore." The original cast's reunion spinoff also got an official Season 6 synopsis Wednesday.

"The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam – from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation," the network teased. "But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages [inch] past the point of no return, and it's time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds."