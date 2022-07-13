'Jersey Shore 2.0' Filming Suddenly Halted a Week Into Production

Production on MTV's upcoming Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore 2.0, ground to a halt over the weekend. Less than a week after production on the new series began, sources confirmed to TMZ Wednesday that production on Jersey Shore 2.0 has been paused, though a reason for the pause remains unclear.

According to the outlet, production on the series seemed to be ongoing as late as Friday, July 8, when black SUVs and the production equipment were photographed outside of the Atlantic City, New Jersey house where the show is based. That house was also allegedly fitted with cameras, lighting, and a security guard for production and filming purposes. However, over the weekend, "it was all packed up and taken away," sources confirmed. MTV also confirmed that production has been "paused," though the network fell short of providing an explanation for the pause.

At this time, it remains unclear when production will resume. A reason for the praise is also unknown. TMZ's sources suggested that "one of the only explanations to pull the plug so suddenly would be an issue with the cast, either they just don't vibe or there was a behavioral issue." Though it is uncertain if an issue with the cast, who has yet to be formally announced, resulted in the break in production.

Jersey Shore 2.0 was first confirmed to be in the works back in May. The series "chronicles a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long." The series will not feature the original cast – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese – who condemned the show in a joint statement.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement read. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

Jersey Shore 2.0 is the latest entry in the returning Shore franchise, which also includes Buckhead Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, both of which returned on June 23. The latter of those titles definitely has the support of the original Shore cast, who ended their message by writing, "Don't forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation."