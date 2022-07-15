'Jersey Shore 2.0' House Completely Cleared Amid Production Halt

Production on Jersey Shore 2.0 seems to have hit a major snag. After production on the upcoming Jersey Shore spinoff was "paused" less than a week after getting underway, the Atlantic City home where the MTV series was supposed to be set has reportedly completely been cleared, possibly indicating that there are no plans to resume production in the near future.

The latest update was confirmed to TMZ by sources close to the show. Although the house had already been fitted with cameras, lighting, and a security guard for production and filming purposes, all of that equipment has reportedly been cleared. Following the production halt over the weekend, the crew is said to have returned to the home on Wednesday to remove all equipment, including lights and cameras, in a process that only took approximately four hours. No parking and permit signs dated from the beginning of July to Aug. 6 were also removed. Sources confirmed that the neighboring home where the production crew was slated to stay throughout filming was also packed up.

At this time, details surrounding the production pause remain unclear. MTV has provided no information regarding the incident other than confirming that production on the series has been "paused." However, the pause comes amid plenty of controversy surrounding the new series. After the network confirmed in May that Jersey Shore 2.0 was in the works, members of the original Jersey Shore cast spoke out against the series.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement from Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese read. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

There is no indication when or if production on Jersey Shore 2.0 will resume. So far, very little is known about the series, with a cast having yet to be revealed. Per a statement from MTV after the show was announced, "the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans. But when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long." A premiere date for the series had not yet been announced.