Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne as 'Evil' Who Needs Help

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most famous Real Housewives superfans in Hollywood, shared her thoughts on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and controversial star Erika Jayne over the weekend. Lawrence called Jayne "evil" in a new interview with Variety and said she needs to hire a publicist. Jayne and her husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, have been at the center of several legal controversies, including allegations of embezzling funds meant for clients.

"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika is evil," Lawrence told Variety in Toronto, where she was attending the premiere of her latest film, Causeway. "I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP." Lawrence went on to suggest that Jayne's RHOBH co-stars should help her understand how poorly she is coming across. She compared the situation to an infamous moment from The Real Housewives of New York City when Dorinda Medley was filmed with smeared lipstick on her face.

Jayne, 51, does have a publicist, but they declined to comment when approached by Page Six. However, another source told Page Six that Jayne's representatives have "no control" over what Jayne says on RHOBH. Jayne has been on the show since 2015. She has not commented on Lawrence's remarks herself yet.

Girardi, 83, and Jayne married in 2000, and she filed for divorce in November 2020. One month after the lawsuit, they were included in a lawsuit filed by the families of victims killed in the 2018 Lion Air plane crash. In December 2020, a Chicago federal judge froze Girardi's assets, ruling that he misappropriated about $2 million in funds due to the families. Girardi's former colleagues also filed a $5 million lawsuit against Jayne, accusing her of aiding Girardi in misappropriating millions of dollars of client funds. A Los Angeles judge dismissed the case, finding no evidence to support Jayne's alleged involvement in Girardi's scheme.

Jayne's legal messes have been at the center of recent RHOBH episodes. During last week's show, Jayne called her castmates "dumb f—s" after Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards all encouraged Jayne to show some compassion for the victims Girardi allegedly embezzled from. Jayne believed they were trying to convince her to show remorse for something someone else did.

"Why am I catching the sins of somebody that I divorced?" Jayne said during the fight in Aspen. "I'm not f—ing caving into some s—. Caving 'cause people think I should feel some way... Let it play out in the court of law!" Rinna tried to lead Jayne into a car. As she did, Jayne continued yelling, saying she wanted to "fight with these f—ing b—es." Outside Richards' vacation home, Jayne shouted, "F— you all! What about the facts, dumb f—?" RHOBH airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.