'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards is not having the best week. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her physical condition. Richards revealed that she suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap. "I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot on June, 9. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future." Last week, the Bravo star stepped out for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills.

This isn't her first injury in recent years. Last summer, Richards revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after accidentally walking into a hive of bees, to which she is allergic. "So this happened yesterday… I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times," she wrote, noting she is "terrified" of the flying insect.

She also shared security camera footage of the incident, which shows her fleeing across her lawn after being chased by the swarm, with her two dogs close behind. At some point, she stops to see if she's stung. "I can laugh at this now, but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she wrote atop the video. "My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open," she added.

In 2020, the actor underwent nose surgery after breaking it in 2019. She revealed her new look after getting fan reactions that she looked different. "Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose," she captioned a selfie. "I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top," she continued. "I will always tell you guys the truth. I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though."

Richards has been on the reality series since its debut season. She's the longest-standing cast member.