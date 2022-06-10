'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Weighs in on Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'Dark' Comment About Sutton Stracke (Exclusive)

✖

Garcelle Beauvais thinks fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff is stepping into "dangerous" territory with her claim that Sutton Stracke said something "dark" before the two got into a heated conversation last season about race. The Bravo star opened up to PopCulture.com about Wednesday's revelation about what Stracke actually said, calling it "very interesting" to actually get to see the previously-unaired footage back during the show.

"I think it's one thing to shoot the show, it's another thing to watch it," she told PopCulture as part of her collaboration with Absolut, noting, "I thought it was very interesting [Wednesday] night when I saw the scene where ... we saw what Sutton had said to Crystal." After being pressed by the other women to disclose Stracke's actual comments instead of simply hinting they were "dark," the June 8 episode of RHOBH flashed back to Stracke's story about having multicultural friends during the memorable trip to Lake Tahoe.

"My white child is with Black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi and I'm like, 'This is what it should be,'" Stracke told Kung Minkoff at the time. Watching it back, Beauvais defended Stracke to PopCulture: "It wasn't that bad. It wasn't that dark," she said. "I mean, that was dangerous, I thought, in terms of like saying someone said something that could be really damaging to them and it wasn't. So, that was interesting."

Beauvais is never afraid to get real with her personal life, recently releasing her memoir Love Me As I Am, which follows The Real host through her childhood in Haiti through her career as a model and actress, diving into more difficult things – like her divorce and relationship with her father – along the way. "Let me tell you, there were times that I woke up in the middle of the night a little nervous about what I was willing to reveal," Beauvais confessed of writing her life story. "You know, there were things that I thought I had made peace with and I could write about it. And there were things that I realized maybe I didn't have complete peace around it and had to revisit it. But, I really wanted the memoir to be authentic and my story for people to get to know me a little more. And I think I was able to do that."

With the release of her memoir, a RHOBH reunion right around the corner, and many other projects on her plate, Beauvais is relishing her job as the Social Director for Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, encouraging people to take the party from the backyard to the front yard this summer. "I cannot wait to relax [and] be in the front yard," she gushed. "You know, as a Social Director for Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club, it just feels like the timing is perfect ... because so many times we're in the backyard it almost feels like we're sheltered."

(Photo: Absolut)

Coming back from the pandemic, Beauvais encourages people to move their gathering to the front yard, invite their neighbors, grab a drink from Absolut and Outside Gang's citrus-inspired coolers or mix up a cocktail with the Front Yard Citrus Club Cocktail Kit available on ReserveBar. "Bring out your blankets, bring out pillows, make it casual, bring out the Absolut bottles and the coolers, and just really have great music," she said of the perfect front yard party. "You know, upbeat music. Bring your friends, have them bring their friends. I think there's no RSVP. Just everybody come and hang out, and spend some time and have some refreshing drinks, and some snacks and get to know one another again. I mean, we've been cooped up for a long time."