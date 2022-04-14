'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Erika Jayne Disrespects Garcelle Beauvais in Shady Way

✖

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills await Season 12, there's enough drama happening on social media between to cast to keep everyone interested. The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais and Pretty Mess singer Erika Jayne have been at odds of sorts since last season amid the group questioning Jayne about her and her former husband's legal issues on the Bravo series. Jayne felt Beauvais shared things with the group on camera that she preferred to not be spoken about, setting off a series of tense interactions. Their relationship doesn't appear to be mended ahead of the forthcoming season as Beauvais no longer follows Jayne on Instagram, and Jayne just pulled the ultimate shady move on her own Instagram Story.

Jayne shared a video on her account featuring Beauvais' memoir, Love Me As I Am, being thrown into a garbage bin. She captioned the post: "@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," along with a kiss emoji. Jayne later re-shared a post by a fan who captioned a photo of her by stating: "Hasn't she already told u she gives zero f—s."

ERIKA THREW GARCELLE’S BOOK IN THE TRASH! 💀💀 OH HELL NO! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/OrU2YnQsQ7 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 10, 2022

Fans believe Jayne's post was prompted by a Twitter post from Beauvais. In the Tweet, Beauvais promotes her book by sharing a clip of herself throwing shade at Jayne in the Season 12 trailer. In the trailer, Jayne accuses Beauvais of trying to make her look bad, to which Beauvais responds that Jayne does a good job of making herself look bad on her own.

Beauvais and Sutton Stracke unfollowed Jayne on Instagram at the end of January when the cast visited Colorado for their annual group trip. Sutton has since refollowed Jayne, but not the former Jamie Foxx Show star. And Beauvais is unapologetic about it.

"It was something that I didn't like, and it also didn't really align with who I am," Beauvais told Us Weekly in February, per Reality Blurb. "For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you're seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn't wanna do that. I didn't wanna see it." Season 12 premieres on May 11.