Jenelle Evans Says 'Teen Mom 2' Co-Star Chelsea Houska's Story Wasn't 'Honest' Amid Series Exit

Jenelle Evans has some shady words for former Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska after the reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, announced Tuesday that she and husband Cole DeBoer decided to exit the MTV show "after much thought and discussion" with friends and family.

Evans, speaking with E! News after the announcement, said Houska maybe wasn't "meant" for TV from the start. "Good for her," Evans told the outlet. "I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with so maybe TV isn't meant for her." The former reality star was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after husband David Eason shot and killed their French bulldog Nugget. The couple's kids were temporarily removed from their custody but returned later that summer. Evans made it clear to E! News that she had no problem making her return to TV if asked. "I would like my fans to know that I am willing to still share my story if I had the opportunity," she said.

Evans' removal from Teen Mom was the start of a difficult few months for her and Eason. In October 2019, Evans announced she had left her husband, obtaining a temporary restraining order alleging abuse. Three months later, she dropped the order and announced they had reconciled in March. In September, the couple celebrated three years of marriage.

"Another anniversary for the books," Evans told the outlet. "Our marriage was a rocky start and we have been through a lot. But I feel like since quarantine, we really have got a lot closer. David is such a huge help around the house and helping the kids with school so I can get things I need to get done, since I work from home now."

Right now, Evans is dealing with 6-year-old son Kaiser's health problem after he developed an abscess in his groin that led to infected lymph nodes. "He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works," she wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "#GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease."

Evans told E! News that Kaiser first started feeling sick three weeks ago. "Everyone thought that Kaiser had pulled a muscle in his groin after spending a week in Florida at [ex Nathan Griffith's]," she said. Despite having him "hang out on the couch" to heal, the spot got infected, requiring three rounds of antibiotics, she said. "Doctors think it's an abscess and infecting his lymph nodes. If this last antibiotic doesn't help, the doctors say they need to drain it next week! Hopefully that doesn't have to happen."