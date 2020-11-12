✖

Jenelle Evans is asking her fans to pray for her 6-year-old son Kaiser as he is treated for an "infected abscess in his groin." The former Teen Mom 2 star shared her son's painful condition on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo with her son at the hospital with the caption, "Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers!"

Wearing a mask in the photo, Evans poses with a smiley Kaiser, who snacks on a popsicle while being treated. "He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes," Evans continued of her son's condition. "He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease."

Asked by fans about how this could have escalated so quickly, Evans answered, "Kaiser's been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he's already on his 3rd antibiotic." To another questioning follower, she responded, "This is the first time I’m mentioning it to all of you.. but this problem has been watched for a while now."

Evans' followers were quick to offer their sympathies, some of whom recalled a recent video on social media in which the little boy was clearly not feeling well. "Poor kiddo! That sounds Awful," one person noted. "Poor baby boy :( praying for him," another said, as a third wished, "Feel better sweet boy!"

Kaiser's health issues come just three weeks after Evans came to a custody agreement with his father, her ex Nathan Griffith. While the ugly custody battle stretched years and included allegations of abuse on both sides, TMZ reported a judge finally signed off on the former MTV personality retaining primary custody of Kaiser, but Griffith getting custody every other weekend. Griffith's mother will get to watch Kaiser every fifth weekend and will be permitted to fill in for her son if he can't watch the boy.

For holidays, the exes will split Christmas and alternate Thanksgivings, while Griffith will get six weeks straight with his son in the summer when school lets out. Both parents share legal custody of Kaiser, but Griffith is required to keep Kaiser within two hours of Evans' residence during visitations. Finally, the two are required to refrain from speaking negatively about one another in front of their son. Evans is also mom to 11-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, whom her mother has custody of, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with husband David Eason. Eason is also father to 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.