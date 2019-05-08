Jenelle Evans Was Just Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2,’ and Fans Have Thoughts

Jenelle Evans will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom 2, MTV announced Tuesday, after fans boycotted the show following the death of a dog at the hands of Evans’ husband, David Eason.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the network said, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Fans who had been demanding “Justice for Nugget” after Eason revealed he had shot and killed the family’s French Bulldog after he alleged it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley rejoiced at the news, taking it as a sign their protests were heard.

thank you @MTV. @PBandJenelley_1 continued to act like an ass and stay with a homophobic animal murder – he can now figure out how to support her and the kids financially. #goodluck #getajob #moneytrainderailed #actionshaveconsequences https://t.co/ItcnqPr0Cp — rachel nicole (@rachelmance) May 8, 2019

Thank GOD jenelle got fired from @TeenMom 😝 what David did to their dog is disgusting #teenmom — Ned Schneebly (@greenan_taylor) May 8, 2019

Hopefully this is just the beginning of the punishment Jenelle and her ‘dog killing” bf will be getting and deserve. — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) May 8, 2019

i am happy that jenelle from teen mom finally got fired but i am also seriously terrified for her. david is a psychopath and i honestly believe that he would kill her. without mtv she is pretty much screwed and i hope she comes to sense and gets away from him asap — [D-8!!] (@rxshia) May 8, 2019

While fans’ call to action may have prompted the network to cut ties with Evans, a number of major sponsors also dropped out from advertising during the show after news of Nugget’s death broke.

“We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we can now confirm that as a result of this incident, our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming,” pet care company Greenies tweeted soon after.

Chipotle likewise tweeted, “We are no longer airing our ads during episodes of Teen Mom,” while Dove Chocolate echoed, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

TWIX replied to concerned fans similarly, writing, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

