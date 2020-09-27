Jenelle Evans Possibly Shades Kailyn Lowry for Selling Photos on OnlyFans

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans sent some shade Kailyn Lowry's way in a series of tweets early Saturday morning. Evans appeared to be referencing Lowry using OnlyFans to make extra cash. Earlier this month, Lowry admitted she charged fans up to $500 just to see her feet.

Lowry appeared on celebrity publicist Domenick Nati's The Domenick Nati Show in early September, and she was asked about her use of the adult site. Lowry told Nati she signed up for the site as a "joke," but she "ended up making some money from it," reports The Blast. She barely uses the site, and people who have paid her have asked for their money back, Lowry said at the time. She did send fans photos of her feet, even earning $500 for one photo. "This is a fetish, it's real," Lowry told Nati.

Lowry's interview with Nati was published back on Sept. 1, but suddenly Evans began commenting on the interview, 25 days later. "Thank God I’m not on Only Fans," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji. In one tweet to a fan, she said the site "seems like it’s the only option for some girls to make money and it’s not. There’s soooo many other easy ways to make bank online." She included the hashtag "Just Saying" and a shrugging emoji.

"And if you did make an Only Fans account... MORE POWER TO YOU!" Evans posted in another tweet. "Thinking about making a video for YouTube with the topic: Ways to Make Money Online, anyone interested?" she wrote in another message.

Lowry and Evans have a long history of throwing shade at each other. Earlier this month, Evans weighed in on Lowry's disagreement with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez over their son Lux's hair. Lowry complained that Lopez cut Lux's long hair unevenly, while Lopez was not happy that Lowry insisted on keeping Lux's hair long. Evans sided with Lopez in the dispute and offered advice on co-parenting with an ex. Evans also claimed Lowry sent her private messages on Instagram to "explain" herself.

Lowry and Lopez welcomed their second child together, Creed, who is Lowry's fourth child overall. In a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley she wants to lose 50 lbs. and join the Air Force Reserve. Her fourth pregnancy came during a challenging "situation and circumstances," Lowry told PopCulture.com. "It's been OK," she said of Creed's relationship with his older siblings. "He's colicky, so that's been a new thing for me — I haven't experienced that before. But the kids and I are adjusting well to our new normal."