Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Jenelle Evans’ Divorce and Possible ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry weighed in again on Jenelle Evans‘ divorce from husband David Eason and her possible return to the MTV series. Evans announced earlier this week she was filing paperwork to divorce Eason, months after a dog-shooting controversy resulted in MTV dropping her from Teen Mom 2. Lowry suggested Evans could teach people a lot if she is really divorcing Eason with good intentions.

On Saturday morning, Lowry let fans ask her anything, and she was surprisingly open to questions about Evans’ situation. One person asked Lowry for her thoughts on Evans returning to MTV.

“If she’s truly in the right mindset and is on a journey to find health and happiness, she could teach people a lot,” Lowry replied.

Another fan simply asked for Lowry’s thoughts on Evans’ divorce.

“One could only hope that this is all true,” Lowry wrote. “Despite our differences, her and her kids safety has always been a concern of mine, and now I’m not as worried hearing the latest news.”

Another fan asked if Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley would ever invite Evans to appear on their Coffee Convos podcast.

“For sure! I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her,” she replied.

This was not the first time Lowry commented on the situation. She previously told InTouch Weekly she “wishes her the best.”

Back on Thursday, Evans revealed that she and Eason are breaking up after two years of marriage. She shared a message on Instagram, claiming she “filed papers” to end their marriage.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans, 27, wrote. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The split comes six months after Eason, 30, shot and killed their family dog Nugget for allegedly nipping at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason admitted to the allegations by posting a video of their toddler on Instagram and defending his actions.

The controversy resulted in Evans and Eason losing custody of their children temporarily. As a result, MTV did not film Evans for Teen Mom 2‘s latest season. Although MTV never confirmed it, Evans frequently left the door open for her return. Now with her divorce in the works, speculation that she will be back has reached new heights.

Evans and Eason pretended to be happy after they won back custody of their children, but a source told Us Weekly the split was “a long time coming.”

Evans is also mother to Kaiser, 5, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith; and Jace, 9, her son with ex Andrew Lewis. Evans’ mother Barbara has majority custody of Jace.

