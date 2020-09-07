'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Tosses Shade at Kailyn Lowry After Ex Chris Lopez Cuts Son's Hair

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram Story recently to reveal that her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez had their son Lux's long hair cut without her permission. Jenelle Evans, who once starred on Teen Mom 2, took the time to throw shade on this situation and claimed that Lowry sent her Instagram messages to "explain" herself. Lowry herself has not responded publicly responded to Evans' claims.

Lowry recently shared before and after photos of 3-year-old Lux, showing that Lux had his hair unevenly cut on Friday. "Parenting with a narcissist be like," Lowry wrote on the "after" photo, adding, "Control tactic," reports InTouch Weekly. Lowry then shared an Instagram Live video with more details. "If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back," she told fans.

Lowry then referenced allegations of domestic violence and cheating against Lopez, with whom she also shares newborn son Creed. "It’s just like, I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me," Lowry said in the video, preserved by Teen Mom Shade Room. "Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."

Lopez responded to the allegations with his own Instagram Live video. Lopez said he has wanted to cut Lux's hair for some time and Lowry should be happy he did not have all of Lux's hair shaved off. "That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can. I can," Lopez said. "But some people should learn how to keep they mouth shut before I start running my mouth and it’s not gon’ turn out well if I start running my mouth about the s— that they do that they fail to tell people. I got too much love to start engaging in this bulls— for people. But they’re really testing my patience."

Evans weighed in on the situation Monday in a series of tweets. "I would have cut that little boy's hair too," Evans wrote, adding that her mother Barbara "agrees" too. "It’s really sad to see when the mother is the difficult one and holds the child away from the father while co-parenting," Evans, who also shares children with different fathers, wrote. "You can hate the other parent all you want but they aren’t going away like you want sooooo bad." She added the hashtag "Sorry Not Sorry."

So please everyone.. just co-parent peacefully because no matter how much of a grudge you have against the father... there’s nothing that will ever prevent them from visitation rights 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Truth — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 7, 2020

Evans later claimed Lowry reached out to her by sending Instagram private messages. "If I block you on Twitter... don’t try sliding into my IG DMs and start to explain yourself," she wrote, adding a laughing moji. "Anddddd if you don’t want me commenting on your life.. don’t comment on mine."