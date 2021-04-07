Jenelle Evans Claps Back at 'Teen Mom' Fan Who Claims She Isn't 'Independent'

✖

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at a Teen Mom 2 fan who questioned just how independent the former MTV star really has been since first appearing on 16 and Pregnant a decade ago. The Twitter drama all started when a fan of Evans' took to social media to tell the controversial reality personality she was their "favorite" of the Teen Mom 2 cast throughout the years.

"You are so strong and can get through anything. You're a smart, beautiful, independent woman! Stay awesome!" the fan wrote in the glowing tweet. Another fan of the show was quick to respond, "Independent? Girl did we watch the same show [laugh my a— off]?!?!" which is what triggered a response from Evans. "I’ve taken care of myself and my family, had my own place, and paid my own bills since moving out of my moms as a teen...," she replied. "Yeah, I’m pretty independent."

The former reality star has been hitting back at negative comments a lot recently, snapping at a person who weighed in on her latest shot with husband David Eason. "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person," she captioned the photos, with showed the couple holding hands and leaning in for a kiss. When a troll recommended she "crop out the sadness" from her pictures, Evans responded, "Yeah, sadness because of petty b—es and thank God I have David Eason for support."

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Evans, who was fired from a podcast she recently promoted after her co-hosts learned about Eason shooting and killing his family's dog back in 2019, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2. Taking to TikTok, Evans complained that being kicked off the project was the result of "cancel culture," but two of her original co-hosts told The Sun that she was misrepresenting what had happened.

"I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against," 90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg said. "As far as I know, she's been fired." Gabrielle Egan added to the publication, "I was told Jenelle was being let go from the production because of new information that was discovered about her past and a lot of the cast was uncomfortable working with her."