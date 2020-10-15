Jeff Dye Reportedly Makes Kristin Cavallari's 'Life Lighter' Amid New Relationship

✖

Kristin Cavallari's tough year is being made a bit "lighter" by her new relationship with comedian Jeff Dye, which comes amid her divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler, an insider told Us Weekly Wednesday. The Very Cavallari star was first spotted kissing the comedian Sunday during a Chicago outing captured by TMZ, but the two have been going back and forth for weeks on Instagram, liking each other's posts and leaving flirty comments.

"Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing," a source close to the new couple told Us. "She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy." The insider added that the new romance "is very easygoing," which is perfect, as Cavallari "is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away," especially as the mom to three children.

In April, the Laguna Beach star and NFL alum announced that they were splitting after 10 years together and three children — Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Cavallari and Cutler wrote in a joint statement at the time. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Last month, the E! star told PEOPLE that the split had been a long time coming, despite the public persona they put on for their reality show. "We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she said. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]." Despite their split, Cavallari said she and her ex are dedicated to being conscientious co-parents.

"I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day. We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever," she said. "Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up," she says. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."