Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Mystery Man in Wake of Jay Cutler Split

✖

Kristin Cavallari may be moving on with a new man following her split from Jay Cutler. According to TMZ, Cavallari was spotted kissing a mystery man in Chicago. This news comes several months after Cavallari and Cutler announced that they were separating after ten years together.

Cavallari was seen kissing the mystery man at Fulton Market, a district in Chicago filled with bars and restaurants. The Very Cavallari star reportedly has a shop nearby. As of right now, it's unclear who the man in question is. But, the two were definitely getting quite close with one another as they shared a kiss and a cuddle during their get-together. Cavallari and Cutler originally announced that they were getting a divorce back in April. At the time, the reality star shared the news via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." Cavallari, who shares three children with Cutler, later opened up about their divorce during an interview with PEOPLE in September.

According to the former Laguna Beach star, she and her estranged husband had been having struggles for years, but they made an active effort to keep those woes hidden from the public eye. "I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals," she told the outlet. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'" Apparently, things took a turn in their marriage while filming the final season of Very Cavallari, with the reality star noting that "we definitely kept a lot of stuff private." She added, "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]." Even though their split announcement came as a major shock to fans, it wasn't an "overnight" decision. As Cavallari explained, "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."