Kristin Cavallari Had Surprise Romantic Reunion With Jay Cutler After Divorce

Kristin Cavallari was a guest on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, where she made a surprising admission. The former Laguna Beach star admitted that she and her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, briefly got back together after their split. “The thing with Jay and I is we’re not getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,” the reality television star admitted, reports TMZ.

“I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off,” Cavallari continued. “But, that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months.” However, their dates only made it clearer that they should break up for good. “I was like, ‘No, this is wrong,’” Cavallari said. “It just wasn’t there anymore. It’s not there for me anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision,’” Cavallari said. The Very Cavallari star explained that their relationship is currently a “rollercoaster,” admitting that she “would never talk to him ever again” if they didn’t have kids. Cavallari and Cutler share three children: Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon. “I think when we go through a breakup, like all of the sudden our minds turn on us, and we only remember the good times,” Cavallari concluded. “And, then reality sets in and you’re like, ‘Oh no. No. No. There’s a reason why I left.’”

Cutler was recently linked to One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer, but an insider source told E! News that Cutler only went out with Kramer, recently separated from her husband Mike Caussin, “to get under Kristin’s skin,” but his plan didn’t exactly spark the reaction he wanted. “It didn’t work, so he broke it off. They went out all over Nashville and Kristin didn’t care. That’s it,” the source said. An insider close to Cavallari previously confirmed her feelings on the pairing, saying the Very Cavallari star “does not care and is not bothered,” but did block Kramer on social media, as she “doesn’t have room for this in her life.” Cavallari previously dated comedian Jeff Dye and is now linked romantically with country singer Chase Rice.