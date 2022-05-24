Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Tattoo With Special Meaning

✖

Kristin Cavallari is rocking some new ink! The Laguna Beach alum, 35, seemingly paid tribute to her jet-setting ways with a delicate new tattoo on her torso courtesy of New York-based tattoo artist Jon Boy, who revealed the new body art on his Instagram Monday. As the Uncommon James founder holds up her shirt, the artist zooms in on her side, where the words "Il Viaggio" are now penned on her side.

The Italian phrase translates to the word "travel" in English and seemingly is a nod to Cavallari's love of exploring the world. Jon Boy previously tattooed the MTV alum upon her divorce from husband Jay Cutler in 2020, when Cavallari wanted to get a special piece done honoring her three kids with her ex – sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6.

"Tattoo time," the reality personality captioned an August 2020 Instagram post of Jon Boy inking the design on her arm. Later, she shared a full photo of the cursive words on her forearm, writing over her Instagram Story, "Camden Jaxon Saylor." Cavallari soon after got a tattoo of a butterfly on her wrist, which she said "have been such a sign" for her "when going through difficult times."

While Cavallari's tattoos are numerous, she revealed in March that she does regret one of the permanent works of art on her body. Sharing a photo in her bathing suit to Instagram, the True Roots author made a cheeky comment about the faded tattoo you can see on her left ankle, adding in the caption, "My only regret in life: the star tattoo."

Cavallari may regret her star tattoo, but she has no problem looking back on her past. The Nashville resident revealed earlier this month that she and former flame Stephen Colletti are taking it all the way back to their Laguna Beach days with a new rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen. The Dear Media podcast will premiere this summer and already has a 40-episode order across two seasons.

"So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!" Cavallari wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her former co-star. "We're gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We're knee deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN. Season 1 will air in July! Details to come..."