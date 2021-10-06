Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer Split up After Just 1 Month

Another short-lived celebrity couple has called it quits. Country singer Jana Kramer and former NFL star Jay Cutler decided after one month of dating that they are “better off as friends.” After a couple of dates, including the opening of a rooftop bar in Nashville, TN, and a comedy show in Greenville, SC, People reports that the duo will not be continuing their romance. “They went on a few dates but in the end Jana is still single,” a source told People. They realized they’re better off as friends than dating.”

Kramer finalized her divorce from Mike Caussian earlier this year and Cutler split from The Hills star Kristin Cavallari in 2020. An insider previously told PEOPLE that their respective divorces were something that they “bonded over.”

Cutler and Kramer were linked romantically in September, with a source telling ET at the time that Cavallari had blocked the “I Got the Boy” singer on Instagram after her former friend had gone out on a date with her ex. “Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing,” the insider said. “Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana’s date and he is trying to make Kristin jealous and it’s not going to work.”

Cutler and Cavallari share three children – Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5 – and announced last year they had decided to split. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kramer announced in April that she was filing for divorce from Caussin, with whom she shares son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5. In court, the mother of two cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for her divorce after years openly discussing Caussin’s many infidelities. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”