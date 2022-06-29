Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Weight Gain, Says She's 'Shocked at How Thin' She Was

Kristin Cavallari is feeling good in her skin after putting on "a lot of weight" over the past few years. The Laguna Beach alum, 35, shared in a new interview with Us Weekly that she's feeling confident after finding a fitness regiment that makes her feel "the best I ever have."

"I've put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way," she told the outlet, noting that she's working out to maintain muscle instead of dropping any pounds. "My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight." The Very Cavallari alum admitted she was "shocked at how thin" she used to be looking at some of her past photos. "I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I'm happy that I've put on weight," she said.

Working with a personal trainer over the past few years, Cavallari said she's been focused on building and maintaining muscle mass. "I'm really petite. I have no hips. I'm just small. And so if I don't work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away," the reality personality said. "So it is about consistency for me. ...I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been."

The Uncommon James founder, who is mom to sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, noted just how far she's come lately. "I'm just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling," she explained, adding that she also eats "really healthy" and doesn't drink alcohol "that often" to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Keeping a good balance between her family, career and personal life is another win. "I feel like I'm only doing the things that I really love right now and that feels really good," she shared. "My work-life balance right now is at a perfect place and I'm really thankful for that."