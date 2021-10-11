Kristin Cavallari Gives Big Relationship Status Update After Chase Rice Romance Reports

Kristin Cavallari has given her fans a big relationship status update, following reports that she had a brief romance with country music star Chase Rice. According to PEOPLE, the Laguna Beach alum took to Instagram over the weekend and answered some questions from her fans and followers. At one point, someone asked if she was currently dating, to which Cavallari replied, “In a general sense, yes, I have been. No one serious, though – I’ve just been having fun.” The Uncommon James founder then added, “I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

Finally, Cavallari explained, “I promise when I’m with someone that’s worth talking about, I’ll be the first to post a photo.” The former reality TV star was first linked to Rice back in August. At the time, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE that the two of them were simply “having fun” together. “They’ve been seeing each other a little over a month,” the insider said. “They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They’re having fun together.” Then, in September, the pair were seen on what was presumed to be a date at the Losers Bar and Grill in Nashville, Tennesse. “They were very affectionate and making out,” the source offered. “It’s still early days and they’re not exclusively dating, but they’re having a good time and enjoying getting to know each other.”

In April, Cavallari and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, announced that they were splitting up after more than a decade together. The couple married in 2013 and share three children together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” 33-year-old Cavallari wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the couple. She added, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” Cavallari continued. “We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” Cutler shared the same statement to his page as well. Following their split, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye for a few months, with Cutler reportedly going on “one date” with recently-divorced country singer Jana Kramer just “to get under Kristin’s skin.”