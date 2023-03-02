'Selling the O.C.' Season 2: What to Know

Selling the OC is officially coming back for Season 2. In January, Netflix renewed the Selling Sunset spinoff for two more seasons, per Deadline. The second season will begin production this winter.

The first season of Selling the OC dropped in August 2022. The spinoff focused on the Orange County-based office of the Oppenheim Group, the same company featured on Selling Sunset and run by Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Selling the OC stars the Oppenheim brotherss, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Lauren Shortt, and Brandi Marshall. Much like Selling Sunset, Selling the OC follows the personal and professional lives of the agents that work at the Oppenheim Group.

In September 2022, Jason spoke to PEOPLE about the dynamic between the Selling the OC agents. While fans are used to the drama on Selling Sunset, he said that the OC agents can be just as messy, saying, "They don't all like each other." He continued, "I think there's just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don't know if they necessarily would've chosen each other as friends."

Selling Sunset's OC spinoff may have gotten the green light for more seasons, but its other spinoff, Selling Tampa, wasn't as lucky. In November, it was reported that the show was canceled after only one season, per Page Six. Some of the cast members told the outlet that they believe that the show was canceled partly because of racial discrimination, as the series predominantly featured Black women that worked at a realty company.

"When they show us [black women] in a different light — when we're bickering, fighting and name-calling — they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that's not what we were displaying," cast member Juawana Colbert said. "I feel like we weren't given a second chance, possibly because of what we represented as minority women." Page Six reported that the cast was left unsure about whether the show, which premiered in December 2021, would be picked up for another season. Finally, Adam DiVello, the creator of the Selling franchise, jumped on a Zoom call with the cast to tell them the news. Colbert added, "Adam specifically said [the decision] was related to numbers but never gave any additional information. I don't know if he was talking about rating numbers or budget numbers. He just said numbers."