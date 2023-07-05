'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Gives Health Update After Month-Long Hospitalization

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is out of the hospital and "on the mend" after a month-long stay in the hospital battling osteomyelitis, an infection that spread from her bloodstream to her spine, causing her "excruciating" pain and requiring two operations to remove portions of her bones. The Netflix star, 46, took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to share an update on her health after being discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"31 days later and I'm out!" she wrote alongside a photo of her being hooked up to a line connected to a medical device. "Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend." The week prior, Smith gave a "Day 23" update, saying she was "getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so."

"Once we just get this pain under control I can possibly go home. Pray that this last scan is clear and this girl can possibly go home soon," she continued. Smith first shared her battle with osteomyelitis on June 11, when she said she went to the hospital following a month of "excruciating pain" she initially thought was because od a bulging disc. Doctors soon discovered she had an "infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it's called osteomyelitis," Smith shared at the time.

The real estate agent required surgery to remove the diseased parts of her spine, but the first surgery didn't resolve the problem completely. "I still have an infection [in] a little bit higher portion of my spine, but it's on the front of the spine so the procedure or surgery that they would have to do to remove it is quite risky," she wrote at the time. When antibiotics didn't do the trick on their own, the reality personality had to undergo a second procedure.

"Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I'll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria," she wrote on June 16. Three days later, Smith said the surgery was "absolute perfection," revealing that surgeons were able to remove the infection not only from her bone but "from the risky areas around it that could have potentially [affected] my organs, so I'm grateful."