Heather Rae El Moussa Says She Has 'Not Been Called Back' to Film 'Selling Sunset' Season 7, Amid Maternity Leave

Heather Rae El Moussa has claimed that she has "not been called back" to film Selling Sunset Season 7, amid her maternity leave. In January, Heather and her husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together, seven-week-old Tristan. Now, the pair have sat down for an E! News interview with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight, wherein Heather shared the "frustrating" news about her Netflix series.

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out," Heather stated. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back." When asked how she was feeling about the situation, Heather replied, "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on." Notably, PEOPLE stated that it had reached out to Netflix for comment but had not received a response.

Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Selling Sunset Future “Frustrating” https://t.co/SQ3Pb3s7KK — E! News (@enews) March 30, 2023

While Tarek is dad to two older children — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — with his ex-wife Christina Hall, baby Tristan is Heather's first child. The new mom previously opened up about her experience and revealed that her newborn son initially had some health setbacks. Over on Instagram, the reality TV star shared a photo of her holding her infant swaddled up in a blanket, with her adorable pup sitting near them. In a lengthy caption, she let fans now that she has "been in mama hibernation mode for the past couple weeks" but was finally taking some time to soak "up some fresh air today with my lovey."

Heather went on to offer an update on mom life, revealing some medical issues that she and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have had to navigate with their new baby. "As promised, I want to talk to you guys about my breastfeeding journey because it's definitely been a journey !! I thought.... I'll just pop him on my boob and feed him anytime. Ya no!!! Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and [Tongue Tie Tribe], they're literally baby fairies."

She added, "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support, but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping. We're now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he's latching so well on the left side and we're still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies.