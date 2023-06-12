'Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Turk Split After 10 Months of Dating

After recently moving into a new home together in LA, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and model Marie Lou Nurk have split. While many say distance makes the heart grow fonder, in their case, it appears it had the opposite affect as they struggled to balance their time between France and the U.S. Their relationship lasted 10 months. Oppenheim confirmed the split in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the former couple looking off into the sunset. "While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," he wrote in part. He continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Nurk recently opened up about the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship in an Instagram Q&A with followers amid her splitting her time between Paris and the U.S. She was asked about the Netflix star's reaction to her moving back to France. But she claims it was no surprise.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote, per PEOPLE Magazine. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She added: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."