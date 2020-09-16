Jana Duggar, 30, Reveals Less 'Strict' Dating Requirements 'As Time Has Gone On'

Jana Duggar is getting candid about her relationship status. On Tuesday night's all-new episode of her family's TLC series Counting On, Duggar, who at 30-years-old is the oldest Duggar kid not to marry, opened up about everything from what she is looking for in a partner to how her dating requirements have relaxed.

Speaking with a friend about her love life as she got her hair done, Duggar admitted that she "used to be a little more strict" when it came to dating, according to PEOPLE. The TLC star explained that at first, she felt as though she wanted to find someone that was either already from her home state of Arkansas, where she still lives with parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, or would be willing to move there. However, over the last few years, Duggar's had a change of heart, stating that, "I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one."

As the only daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar over the age of 18 to not be married and moved out of the family's Arkansas home, Duggar has been dubbed the "Cinderella" Duggar by some Counting On fans. Although rumors surrounding her relationship status have swirled from time to time, with her name previously being linked to the likes of Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates, Duggar has remained single, something that she said she is fine with.

During Tuesday night's episode, Duggar reflected on how most of her siblings "have gotten married really young" and "some people are like, 'Are you picky?' I'm like, 'I don't think so.'" When her friend joked that some people may wonder "what's wrong with you," she quipped, "Yes! And then I think wait... 'Oh my, is there?'" Duggar, however, reaffirmed that she is in no rush to hunker down, though she is easing up her dating requirements stating, "when he comes, he doesn't have to stay in Arkansas. It's just that I've got to love you so much that I will go with you."

