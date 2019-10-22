Jana Duggar Dishes on Her Dating Life as ‘Counting On’ Star Reveals Several Suitors Have Not ‘Worked Out’

Jana Duggar may be the oldest of the Counting On kids not to marry, but the 29-year-old is in no rush to find romantic love. In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show shared by Us Weekly, Duggar revealed she has been asked out by “a number of guys” over the years, but hasn’t felt the need to settle down with someone who isn’t her soulmate.

Watch the preview here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There can be that pressure, I guess. Everyone’s always giving their suggestions,” Duggar says in the sneak peek. “Some will pressure in some ways, I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes.’ … If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later? I’ve really enjoyed the different opportunities that I’ve had [like] travel; even still being able to travel with my family that maybe my married siblings can’t do.”

And while Duggar has definitely had her fair share of suitors interested in pursuing a relationship with her, she revealed “none of them worked out.”

“Different ones of us have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as,” she explained. “Of course, it doesn’t always end in marriage and that’s OK.”

Duggar noted, “You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

Meanwhile, the TLC personality’s brothers are busy making sure there’s someone quality trying to court their sister.

“We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to guide these guys away from our sisters and from Jana,” Jeremiah Duggar says in the preview. “We’ve gotta get good guys for them.”

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC