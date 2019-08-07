Jana Duggar Fans Think She’s Courting Lawson Bates After She Posted About Finding Her Prince

Did “Cinderella” Jana Duggar finally find her Prince Charming? Counting On fans seem to think so. Speculation surrounding Duggar’s romantic life is swirling again after her seemingly innocent chat with a fan over the weekend seemed to suggest that she is courting Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates.

On Saturday, the TLC personality, who is the only Duggar daughter over the age of 18 who has not married and moved out, took to Instagram with a beachside photo, writing that “Happiness is a new dress on a sunny beach!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the photo had many fans urging Duggar to make the move from Arkansas to California, where Jinger Duggar, her husband Jeremy Vuolo, and their 1-year-old daughter Felicity live, it also had one fan chiming in on any possible romances in Duggar’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Duggar (@janamduggar) on Aug 3, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

“Would love to see you finding your handsome prince,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

While several more joined in, some slamming the commenter for barging in on Duggar’s personal affairs, Duggar herself was eager to comment, hinting at a possible romance.

“Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse,” she wrote. “Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Bublé, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’”

Although the TLC personality so eloquently quoted Bublé to confirm that she is still single, several fans seemed to home in on another part of her statement, which they think is a subtle clue that she has actually found “Mr. Right” in Bates.

“Lol, didn’t Lawson just post a pic with a turtle?” one fan asked, referencing the Bringing Up Bates’ star recent social media activity, which had also prompted romance rumors with Duggar late last month.

Pilot code 101: Always SAVE THE TURTLES 🐢 pic.twitter.com/FMKBykeXw7 — Lawson Bates (@lawbates) July 15, 2019

On July 15, Bates took to Twitter to document his recent trip to Arkansas, sharing a photo of himself holding a green turtle. As Counting On fans know, Arkansas is where the Duggar family, including Jana Duggar, lives, leading many fans to speculate that the upTV star had actually embarked to The Natural State to meet up with Duggar.

Courting rumors between the two aren’t new. After creating her Instagram account in January of this year, fans were convinced that Duggar and Bates were courting after he commented on one of her posts with three grinning emojis. The speculation only gained steam after the official Bates family Instagram account liked a comment on his page suggesting that he was courting Duggar.

During both of those instances, Bates denied the speculation.