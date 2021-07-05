Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Twins With Daughter in 4th of July Photos

✖

Ice-T and Coco Austin are celebrating July 4 with their 5-year-old daughter Chanel in style! The Ice Loves Coco star and her daughter twinned in matching red, white and blue dresses for the holiday, posing for adorable pictures shared to Austin's Instagram Sunday. "We're always looking for an excuse to match," the model captioned the photoshoot on social media.

The rapper, 63, and his wife, 42, have been married for 20 years at this point, and the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit told InTouch Weekly in May he "couldn't have picked a better partner" than Austin. "She pulls her weight and kills it in every department," he gushed at the time. When it comes to the secret for their marriage, Ice-T said the couple makes sure to "address problems quickly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco)

"She doesn’t say, 'I’m mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn’t know it was broken?" he explained. "And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there’s a name for that — it’s called being single!" The couple didn't shy away from showing the ins and outs of their relationship on Ice Loves Coco, but Ice-T didn't indicate he and his family would head back to TV anytime soon.

"Reality TV is a slippery slope," he said. "After a few seasons, normal people’s lives loop, and you do the same things over and over, but that’s not entertaining television. So then the producers want you to do something you wouldn’t normally do, and that’s when it gets corny." He continued that after three years, people either like his family or hate them. "When you let people know everything about you, you’re no longer entertaining to them," he continued. "There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won’t mention any names! We weren’t willing to do that."

As for when it comes to daughter Chanel, Ice joked he doesn't know if he and his wife will be able to "stop her" from pursuing the entertainment industry. "She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist," he joked. "We’re going to push for doctor." Spending more time together during the pandemic has been a blessing for his family, but Ice said his wife will have a "very emotional day" sending Chanel off to school for the first time this fall.