Ice-T Gushes Over Wife Coco Austin While Revealing Secret to 20-Year Marriage

Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin have been married for two decades, and recently the Law & Order: SVU star gushed over his spouse while revealing the secret to their 20-year marriage. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Ice said of Austin, "I couldn’t have picked a better partner. She pulls her weight and kills it in every department."

He then went on to spill the secret of how they've stayed together for so long. "We address problems quickly. She doesn’t say, 'I’m mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn’t know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there’s a name for that — it’s called being single!"

Ice also opened up the couple's past reality series, Ice Loves Coco, dashing fans' hopes of ever getting a new season or revival. "We did three years. By now people like us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you’re no longer entertaining to them," the Grammy-award-winning metal frontman said. " There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won’t mention any names! We weren’t willing to do that."

Ice and Coco share one young daughter, Chanel, together, and Ice shared that she is already showing signs of wanting to be a star herself, whether he likes it or not. "I don’t know if we’re going to be able to stop her!" he exclaimed. "She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist. We’re going to push for doctor."

The conversation eventually turned to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Ice sharing how he and his family have handled things over the past year. "Chanel enjoys having me around more. She’ll start school next year. She’s ready, but Coco has been with her 24/7 since birth, so that’s going to be a very emotional day."

He also opened up about Austin's father, who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus and had to be hospitalized. "He was in the hospital for 40 days. It got close. They were asking if he had a will. But he finally beat it, and he’s good and healthy."