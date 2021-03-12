Ice-T's Wife Coco Too Hot for TikTok, Revealing Post Is Removed

✖

Coco Austin braved the snow in a sheer dress that may have been too revealing for TikTok. The 41-year-old model and wife of Ice-T revealed on Wednesday that the social media platform recently removed a video she shared. While it is unclear why TikTok removed the post, Austin seemed to suggest that the app may have believed it to be too revealing. Over on Instagram, she shared the same clip, writing, "So TikTok took this video down.. I guess too much skin," quipping, "Oh well, on to the next video."

The post in question showed Austin standing amid a wintry backdrop. Despite the cold conditions, she was dressed a sheer lace dress, which she paired with furry white boots and a black hat. With the snow almost up to her knees, she fought the frigid conditions to strike a few poses before the short clip came to an end.

Although the exact reasoning for the video's removal is unclear, TikTok does have a policy forbidding nudity. In its community guidelines, the company states that "nudity and sexual activity include content that is overtly revealing of breasts, genitals, anus, or buttocks or behaviors that mimic, imply, or display sex acts. We do not allow depictions, including digitally created or manipulated content, of nudity or sexual activity." It warns users against posting, uploading, streaming, and sharing "content that depicts exposed human genitalia, female nipples or areola, pubic regions, or buttocks." The community guidelines note that the company "will remove any content – including video, audio, livestream, images, comments, and text – that violates our Community Guidelines." Instagram has a similar policy against nudity.

Although Austin's video didn’t get to live on TikTok, it is already gathering plenty of attention over on Instagram, where she has received hundreds of comments in response, with some questioning TikTok's decision to remove the clip. One person wrote, "Really? [Laughing out loud] I've seen SO MUCH MORE SKIN on TikTok. They're a joke." Another person said, "You are never too much. they just don’t know." Somebody joked that "Tik Tok 's loss is Instagram's gain."

Austin is the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T. The happy couple tied the knot in 2002 celebrated their wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve, with Austin writing, "20 years together!!! I can't believe its been 2 decades! Your one of the best things that's ever happened to me. Happy Anniversary to us!! I love you, babe! Here's to another 20."