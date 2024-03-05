'I Feel Betrayed': Divorce Coming for Another '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada have split. Paboga, who wed Posada after traveling to Colombia during Season 4 of The Other Way, took to YouTube to announce the split with a recent video, saying his "blood is boiling" due to the circumstances behind their divorce.

"Its [sic] been a terrible start to my new year," Paboga captioned the video. "I am not sad anymore I am angry, my blood is boiling and I am tired of new situations happening everytime [sic] I pick up my phone. This is only my truth and my perspective, if you want to know her side then ask her."

In Season 4 of The Other Way, fans grew to love Paboga and Posada as they tied the knot after telling the Colombia native's conservative parents that Paboga is a transgender man. Posada's family surprised viewers as they accepted their new son-in-law wholeheartedly, and Paboga would go on to become a step-parent to Isabel's two children, Sara and Miguel.

Things have been less positive since filming ended, however. "I'm just tired of making excuses for her," Paboga said in the video, titled "UPDATE ON MY MARRIAGE." He continued, "I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me. I'm left with nothing."

Paboga had previously made excuses for his bride's absence from his social media accounts but came clean as to where she really was during those times. "There were times I didn't know where she was at for weeks, not an excuse or nothing," he said. "No explanation or nothing." He continued of their relationship, "I feel like everything was an act, and I'm hurting a lot."

Paboga also spoke at length about his dire financial status, saying that his previous rent "funds weren't going to what they should." He added, "I feel so f-ing dumb, I feel dumb as hell. I barely even sleep," claiming that he has been working 18 hours almost every day for over a month.

"I had everything taken away from me," he continued. "I'm left with nothing, nothing at all. I have nothing to my name. My business is going down, it's nothing now. ... I would have never expected my life to end up like this." Posada has not yet responded to her ex's claims.