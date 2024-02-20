Longtime '90 Day Fiance' Couple Finally Gets Married

90 Day Fiancé's Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have finally tied the knot. In Sunday's episode of the TLC reality series, Palazzolo and Pineda wed in an intimate June 2023 wedding ceremony attended by just 12 people in addition to Pineda's family, who were able to watch the proceedings virtually from their homes in Panama.

It was an emotional day for Pineda, who had a tear-filled talk with her sister ahead of the ceremony, emotional that her family would not be there in person to celebrate the big day. "Gino deserves to see a happy bride," she told the camera after wiping her tears. "He has worked so hard for our relationship. He has been nothing but supportive and unconditional in my life and I want him to feel that regardless of my situation and my sadness about my family, today is a happy day."

Pineda looked stunning in a mermaid-style wedding gown with a strapless lace bodice and a long tulle veil. Her groom, meanwhile, sported a blue suit with a light pink shirt accessorized with a light gray fedora. "She looked stunning and gorgeous coming towards me, I was like, 'Wow,'" Palazzolo gushed during Sunday's episode. "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Palazzolo and Pineda first met online in 2019 before meeting in person and appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The two have proven to be one of the most tumultuous couples in 90 Day history, navigating obstacles like Pineda's move from Panama to Michigan and her relationship with her ex to Palazzolo sharing intimate photos of his now-wife with his ex. Earlier this season of 90 Day Fiancé, Palazzolo popped the question to Pineda for a second time as the couple vowed to embark on a less turbulent chapter together.

"For as many times as we have fought and there have been some really bad fights, we always come to our senses and find a way to work it out because I think we truly love each other and that's how we've been able to make it to this point," Palazzolo said during Sunday night's wedding festivities. The couple now has plans to bring Pineda's two sons from her previous marriage, Juance and JC, to the U.S. before possibly trying for a baby of their own.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.