'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Trailer Introduces New Couples

90 Day Fiancé fans can pack their bags for a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premiering Sunday, Jan. 29 on TLC. The network released the first trailer for the fourth season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Thursday, giving a glimpse of the six couples who will be trying to navigate their relationships while adjusting to life in a new country.

Jen will be making her way from Oklahoma all the way to India to be with fiancé Rishi, whom she initially turned down after meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to his home country. A month later, Jen accepted Rishi's marriage proposal, but with Rishi keeping Jen a secret from his family members, who are pressuring him to accept an arranged marriage, things are looking complicated for the engaged couple.

Kris is risking everything she's built for her and her family in Alabama to move to Colombia to be with Jeymi, whom she has never met in person. The clock is ticking for this couple as well, as their wedding is planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia. Will they be making it down the aisle?

Nicole met husband Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt, and he proposed the very same day. After Nicole traveled back to her home in California, she returned to Egypt just three weeks later to get married, not telling her family and friends until after it was already done. Now, she's ready to go all-in with her move to Egypt, but worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome.

90 Day fans may recognize Daniele and Yohan from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, as the New York City resident found her love in the Dominican Republic. Now, Daniele is leaving her home and job in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

Gabriel, a budding Florida entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work, fell head over heels when he met Isabel, who accepted him entirely as a transgender man. However, as their relationship grows stronger, so do their fears of being accepted as a couple in Colombia.

Debbie and Oussama may have a 43-year age difference, but the Georgia and Morocco residents connected through their love of art and quickly fell in love. Now, as Debbie packs her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama, she's trying to balance skepticism from her family with her wide-open heart.

See these couples take on the adventure of a lifetime when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, followed by The Other Way: Pillow Talk, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.