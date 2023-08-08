'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Christian Lies to Producers About Having Sex With Cleo

We're breaking the fourth wall on this week's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as Christian and Cleo's already ill-fated romance seems to be coming to a much more explosive end than I ever imagined. This season is getting messy…in many ways. So let's get into it with our recap of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Episode 10.

Let's start off with Cleo and Christian, because things have gone off the rails – we've got the producers involved, it's a runaway train. It's been pretty evident from the beginning that Christian isn't as comfortable dating a trans woman as he said he was – but the awkwardness between the two seemed to fade as Cleo told her friend that they had finally gotten intimate.

Christian, meanwhile, has been DENYING having sex with Cleo to producers, saying they didn't go any further than – as Nicola would put it – heavy petting. And when Cleo finds out he's been lying about not having sex with her? She's NOT happy. And we can see in scenes from next week's episode that this is not going to go well.

You know who DID reconnect in the bedroom this week? Jasmine and Gino, surprisingly enough. These two got WILD on vacation – like too wild for me to recap without getting banned. Well, I feel icky, but at least Gino seems to be in good spirits.

Then we have Statler and Dempsey, who are still in their little love bubble — well, until Dempsey's dad pops it. Seemingly hours after complaining about Dempsey's house not having full indoor plumbing, Statler is ready to ask her girlfriend if she can move in. She's in love and she doesn't care who knows it! Well, except for Dempsey because this is her backhanded way of expressing that sentiment.

But unpack the U-Haul, Statler, because Dempsey's dad – he's a little skeptical of how fast everything is moving, and he doesn't hesitate to say so. Statler isn't deterred, but Dempsey is definitely taking her dad's words to heart – which makes me think this big Valentine's Day gesture isn't gonna go over as romantically as Statler hopes.

Speaking of romantic gestures gone wrong, I bet Razvan wished he never took Amanda out to the authentic Romanian restaurant. When he tells her it's been a dream of his to move to the U.S., she gets all upset, which like… didn't you want this guy to marry you and move to the U.S.? Did you only want him to do that if he was going to hate it? This relationship is clearly not working, and Razvan's friend Diana had no problem saying it straight to Amanda's face later in the episode, which gives her episode MVP status.

We only get a little Meisha and Nicola this week – after their big fight she basically says this guy is NOT the same person I was chatting with online for seven years, he kind of sucks. And Nicola says, 'Hey, maybe I need to be nicer to you.' And it kind of works, Meisha's giving him another chance, but can Nicola keep this kind, compassionate act up? I remain skeptical.

I wish Tyray were more skeptical bee-tee-dubs, he's in Denver waiting to meet the REAL Carmella – or at least the woman whose photo was used in the catfishing scam he fell victim to. Tyray does seem to accept he was never speaking to this woman, which is huge for him, but he also tried to bring her jewelry – SO... We'll see what happens when she does or doesn't arrive. My bet is on doesn't.

Maybe she does show up though, that would explain why we've gotten so many episodes of Tyray! Let me know what you think in the comments!