How Fox Replaced '9-1-1: Lone Star' in Its Fall Schedule

Fox released its fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and with it, 9-1-1: Lone Star's replacement. While the first responder drama is coming back for a fifth season on the network, due to the writers' strike and now actors' strike, Fox has gone the strike-proof lineup route. The network will be forgoing any and all original scripted content and instead will be airing unscripted and animated series, with scripted being held off for midseason 2024 or later, and a game show is taking Lone Star's place on Tuesday nights.

Instead of Tuesdays being procedural/emergency-type shows, this fall, it will consist of musical mysteries. Beginning September 19, Celebrity Name That Tune will be settling into Lone Star's regular time slot at 8 p.m. ET. It's obviously a change from last season, but not by much since Name That Tune previously aired on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. So one day earlier is not too bad. Though unlike last season, where it was followed by Special Forces, it will instead be followed by fellow musical series I Can See Your Voice.

Celebrity Name That Tune returns for Season 4 and an all-celebrity edition of the series with games that will test the musical knowledge of stars as they play for their favorite charities for a chance to win over $150,000. Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson will return to host the series, which has yet to reveal which celebrities will try their hand at musical knowledge. Previous contestants on the game show include Saved By the Bell alum Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, American Idol and Glee alums facing off against each other in the same episode, Kelly Osbourne, 90210 stars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, and more.

While fans won't be able to see the 126 respond to any emergencies in the fall, it's not anything they aren't used to. 9-1-1: Lone Star has been a midseason series since the show premiered in 2020, and that is sticking for Season 5. It's unknown whether that would have changed if not for the strikes, but it is an easy show for Fox to keep planted midseason in order to keep viewers locked in when most of its other shows were on hiatus. Though that was usually easier with 9-1-1 since it would serve as a replacement, so seeing how the spinoff does without its parent series will be something to look forward to next year, even if there aren't any crossovers. In the meantime, though, Name That Tune returns on Tuesday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET only on Fox.