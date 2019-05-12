‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Starring Rob Lowe Set to Premiere Next Season

Rob Lowe will star in FOX’s first 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is set to debut next season.

The new series will be set in Austin, Texas. Lowe will play a New York police officer who moves to the city with his son and juggles rescuing the lives of others while trying to solve his own problems at home.

Sources told Variety that Lowe will earn over $200,000 per episode, and also signed on as an executive producer. Like the original series, Lone Star was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. It will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV with Ryan Murphy Television and Falchuk’s Teley-Vision.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team,” Lowe added.

Coincidentally, Lone Star is not the only “fish-out-of-water” procedural Lowe is working on. He recently filmed Wild Bill, a U.K. series in which he plays an American police officer who moves to the U.K. as the new East Lincolnshire Police Force chief constable. The show does not have a U.S. home yet, but will air on ITV in the U.K.

Lowe was last seen on U.S. television in CBS’ medical drama Code Black, and starred in Fox’s short-lived comedy The Grinder. He now hosts Fox’s game show Mental Samurai. He is a six-time Golden Globe nominee and earned an Emmy nomination for The West Wing in 2001.

9-1-1 is finishing up its second season and will be back in the fall for Season 3. The show has two big mysteries to solve before the end of the season, with Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) still on the hot seat after officials discovered the real reason he left St. Paul, Minnesota for Los Angeles. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s call center operator Maddie also might leave the job.

The 2019-2020 TV season will be a big one for Fox, which is now an indie broadcaster since Disney acquired its sister studio 20th Century Fox TV. The network will have 10 new shows debuting next season, including Lone Star.

The 9-1-1 Season 2 finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images