Honey Boo Boo and Mama June Sang on ‘The Masked Singer’ and Fans Cannot Believe Their Ears

The Masked Singer fans were surprised during Wednesday’s episode when wildcard newcomer Beach Ball was unmasked to reveal Here Comes Honey Boo Boo stars Mama June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The 16-year-old reality star and her mother, 42, first entered the spotlight on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras, but The Masked Singer judges were nowhere close to figuring out their identity before the audience vote sent them packing.

During their brief time on the show, the newly-reconnected mother-daughter duo really made an impression on fans, performing a classic 2000s song in their two-faced dual costume. Keep scrolling to learn more about their appearance, from their time on stage to the clues that had some fans right on their trail.

‘Party in the USA’

Before being unmasked, the mother-daughter duo put on quite the show as the bouncy Beach Ball, singing “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. While their elaborate costume didn’t allow for much movement, the summery performance certainly made an impression on the judges and audience.

The Judges’ Guesses

The judges didn’t have much time to figure out who was hiding underneath the Beach Ball costume, and their guesses were noticeably all over the map. Ken Jeong guessed Kim and Khloe Kardashian, while Jenny McCarthy initially guessed Real Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Erika Jayne before switching to Jersey Shore‘s Snooki and JWoww.

Robin Thicke stuck with his guess of Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, while guest panelist Joel McHale latched onto McCarthy’s final guess, despite initially thinking it could beTori Spelling and Tiffany Pollard. Nicole Scherzinger earned laughs with her guess of “Kristen Wiig and the other girl from Barb and Star,” referring to Annie Mumolo.

The Clues

The judges might have figured out the From Not to Hot duo from their clue package, which began with Thompson explaining it was fitting she joined the show as a wildcard, because her life has “kind of been wild.”

“I was thrown into the game at a very early age,” she continued of her child star days, “and in the spotlight for a very long time. I had famous recipes, and I even had a hit single that I recorded in just one take.” Thompson also referenced her estrangement from her mother during the clue package, saying she reconnected with a loved one after booking this gig on The Masked Singer.

‘What a Time to Be Alive’

People watching the surprising reveal had a lot of thoughts, with many laughing at the absurdity of the entire performance.

Oh my god! It was Honey Boo Boo and Mama June! What a time to be alive. #maskedsinger https://t.co/x7WPBYioYi — someoneawesome (@SomeoneAwesome) November 4, 2021

Not Honey Boo Boo and Mama June. That has to be the most random thing ever #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/JttUU8Lmo0 — Cheray (@BachOnRoses) November 4, 2021

‘Called It’

Others completely guessed Thompson and Shannon from the start, sharing their guesses before the unmasking on Twitter.

I called it!!!!!!!+ I knew it was honey boo boo #beachball#maskedsinger — Bingewatchbestie (@Bingewatchbest1) November 4, 2021

Dead Giveaways

While their clues might not have helped viewers figure it out, still others figured out the reality stars were hiding under the beach ball due to the cadence of Thompson’s disguised speaking voice.

Actually hearing them speak I’m like hmm maybe is this Honey Boo Boo and her mama #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/VyMQVmT1BN — Ana 🌸💞💐 (@photolover82) November 4, 2021

Two Years Clean

Moving away from the performance, some people on Twitter were more moved by the story of Shannon and Thompson reuniting after their estrangement was caused by Mama June’s substance abuse problems. The WEtv star revealed on Wednesday’s episode she was two years sober, earning applause from people on social media who are rooting for her.

‘Very Hot’

As for what Thompson and Shannon thought of the experience? “It was definitely very hot. We had to move the mouth, make sure we didn’t roll off the stage, it was a lot,” the teen shared during Wednesday’s episode. When it came to which face was controlled by who, she joked of choosing the front face, “You know I gotta be the star of the show.” Don’t miss The Masked Singer, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming the next day on Hulu.